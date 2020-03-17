Temperance H. Snow, 69

Temperance Holcomb Snow, age 69, of Quincy, formerly of Boston, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving friends.

Temperance was born in Boulder, Colorado to the late Donald K. and Alice (Gephart) Snow. She was raised and educated in Windsor, Vermont and attended Boston University and had lived in Quincy for twenty years, previously in Boston.

She had been employed as a switchboard operator at the Massachusetts General Hospital for several years.

Temperance was a kind and gentle woman of faith, always praying for the health and happiness of those she loved. She frequently attended Mass at Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy with her friend Kate, and enjoyed attending services, with her friend Liz, at the Braj Mandir Hindu Temple in Holbrook.

Always concerned for others, she had been the caregiver for her late friend and roommate, Sue.

Temperance loved animals and especially her cherished cats, Maya and Sassy. She also enjoyed feeding the seagulls on Wollaston Beach.

She was pre-deceased by her half-brothers, Peter Snow and Kennedy Snow. She is survived by many caring friends who will dearly miss her.

In light of current events, funeral services will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in memory of Temperance may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.