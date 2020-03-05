Temporary Intermittent I-93 Lane Closures In Quincy from 9 p.m. Saturday Into Sunday Morning

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces there will be temporary overnight lane closures and short-term rolling roadblocks on I-93 northbound and southbound in Quincy from 9 p.m., on Saturday, March 7, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.

Robertson Street will also be closed to all vehicular traffic and detours will be put in place during these operations.

These operations are weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

These temporary closures are necessary to allow crews and contractors to safely and effectively perform bridge beam installation as part of the Robertson Street Bridge Replacement Project.

The full scope of work for this project includes removing and replacing the existing bridge structure, installing a bicycle lane, improving sidewalks and wheelchair ramps, and resurfacing the roadway.

MassDOT encourages the public to be mindful of these impacts. Those traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.

For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.