Temporary Traffic Shift On Burgin Parkway Between Granite Street, Walter J. Hannon Parkway

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces crews will be shifting traffic lanes along a section of the Burgin Parkway, between Granite Street and Walter J. Hannon Parkway, in Quincy. The traffic pattern change operations are scheduled to take place on Friday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The northbound lane of traffic will be shifted from its current alignment to the right to establish a work zone in the center of the roadway. Burgin Parkway northbound traffic will be detoured to Granite Street for this operation. The roadway will remain in this configuration through September 2021 to enable crews and contractors to safely and effectively conduct construction operations on the Generals Bridge Project in Quincy.

MassDOT encourages drivers to be mindful of potential impacts. Those traveling throughout the area should reduce speed and use caution.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.