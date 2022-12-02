Terence J. Farrell, Jr., 82

Terence J. “Terry” Farrell, Jr., of Hingham, passed away peacefully at home November 28, 2022, age 82, after a July 2022 diagnosis of glioblastoma. Beloved Husband of 30 years to Amy (Walsh) Farrell. Loving father to Paige M. of Rockport, MA, Sean V. of Manchester, MA, Terence M. of Boston, MA, John (Jack) of Hingham, MA and Katherine (Kate) of NYC. Cherished brother of Robert D Farrell, SJ retired from Boston College, of Weston, MA. Dear uncle and brother-in-law to the Gangemi family, Beth (Walsh), John, Julia and Sebastian. Terry is also survived by his former wife, Juni Van Dyke of Manchester, MA.

Born in Leominster, MA to Terence and Pauline, Terry was a proud alumnus of the College of the Holy Cross, Class of 1961, and Boston College Law School, Class of 1964. Terry began his career in Washington DC after law school working on legislation and regulations in the predecessor agency to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). After several years in Washington, Terry moved back to the Boston area to begin work in the field which would define him for much of his professional career: real estate.

Terry worked as an assistant director in the City of Boston’s Redevelopment Authority in the White administration before shifting to the private sector. After working at North American Development, he joined Peabody Construction in 1975, which began a ten-year relationship with Edward A Fish affiliated entities. Terry’s role at Peabody focused on the development of low-moderate income housing throughout the Northeast. In 1985, Terry assumed the role of President and COO of Edward A Fish Associates. During his tenure, Terry was successful in developing commercial and residential property throughout the East, including a 2MM SF office park, redevelopment of the Chelsea Naval Hospital, and a variety of residential projects, both apartments and condominiums.

In 1990, Terry brought his significant real estate experience and skills to work out and dispose of troubled real estate assets for RECOLL Management, a subsidiary of Fleet National Bank. This was the beginning of a new chapter in Terry’s professional career: corporate real estate. During the 25 years Terry was with Fleet and its successor, Bank of America, Terry managed teams of real estate professionals responsible for a 26MM square foot portfolio, due diligence for fifteen mergers, and subsequent dispositions of bank owned real assets, both corporate and retail, following integration of those acquisitions.

Terry’s true superpower, however, was making friends and mentoring colleagues. Terry found such delight in learning about people’s backgrounds and families. He loved providing counsel and advice on next career steps while making introductions and facilitating advancement opportunities for his team members. Terry nurtured friendships long after the day-to-day work relationships had ended. There were Friday morning calls, emails and dinners with the Rogues Gallery which allowed Terry to sustain these relationships over many years.

Terry loved the coastal communities where he spent his adult life and was committed to making them better through service, as an elected member of the Manchester School Committee, an appointed member of the Cohasset Zoning Board of Appeals, and dedicated Barker and GALS youth basketball coach in Hingham.

But more than anything, Terry loved his five children, each accomplished in so many ways. Paige, Sean, Terence, Jack, and Kate brought Terry restorative joy. He relished time in their company as adults sharing updates on their latest endeavors and achievements just as when they were younger sharing updates on school days. Terry cherished summer vacations spent in Orleans, including organization of the prestigious Farrell Invitational, a highly competitive and selective minigolf Tour across the outer Cape. Terry was at peace knowing he was able to provide for his family and leave a legacy of a loving, caring father and partner.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, December 5, from 3-7 PM at Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald Street, Hingham MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at St Paul’s Church 147 North Street, Hingham MA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terry’s name can be made to School The World or the Hingham Historical Society.