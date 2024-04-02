Teresa A. ‘Terri’ Cassidy, 63

Teresa A. “Terri” (Cullen) Cassidy, age 63, of Gloucester, formerly of Holbrook and Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, April 1, 2024 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Teresa was born in Quincy, to the late Celina M. (McLaughlin) and Joseph E. Cullen, Jr. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1978.

She lived in Gloucester for over twenty years, previously in Holbrook.

Terri was employed as a certified nursing assistant and had worked at various healthcare facilities.

Terri enjoyed shopping, spending time at the beach, and was an avid reader. Most of all, she cherished time spent with family, and was especially devoted to her grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Devoted mother of Kimberly J. Cassidy and her partner Michael McGrath, Stephanie A. Cassidy and her husband Robert Tucker, and Lindsay M. Hendy and her husband Matthew, all of Gloucester.

Loving grandmother of Brianna, William, Maddison, Izabelle, Kailyn, Cameron, and Natalee.

Dear sister of Michelle L. Garland and her husband Jack of Quincy, Patricia M. Keeley and her husband John of Weymouth, Pamela J. Toland and her husband John of Weymouth, Karen E. Cullen of Plymouth, Joseph M. Cullen and his wife Andrea of Overland Park, Kan., and Susan M. Cullen and her partner Veronica Bertrand of Quincy.

Teresa is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, April 4, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, April 5, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Teresa’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.