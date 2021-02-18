Teresa H. Cataldo, 88

Teresa H. “Terry” (Egan) Cataldo, 88, of Squantum, formerly of Ireland, died peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Co. Galway, Ireland, on June 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Moran) Egan. Terry attended local schools and continued her education at St. Joseph’s College in Galway. Terry was very knowledgeable and spoke three languages – English, Gaelic and French.

The first of her family to emigrate from Ireland, Terry entered the United States through Ellis Island in 1951 at the age of 19. She settled first in Watertown. A few years later, at a dance, she met her future husband, William D. “Bill” Cataldo Jr. Terry and Bill were married on Oct. 18, 1958, and soon settled down in Squantum, Bill’s hometown, where they raised their family.

As a wife and mother, Terry created a happy and loving home. She, a woman of great faith, was for many years a communicant at The Star of the Sea Parish in Squantum. In recent years she found comfort in watching Mass on television and saying the Rosary daily. Terry enjoyed golfing, a hobby she shared with Bill. They were both members of the President’s Golf Course in Quincy. Terry and Bill never missed their Friday lunch dates at Quincy’s Common Market. Most of all, Terry cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Terry was the beloved wife of William D. Cataldo Jr., with whom she shared 47 years of marriage before his death in 2005. She was the devoted mother of Barbara A. Maloney of Braintree, William D. “Liam” Cataldo III and his partner Julia Nielsen of Quincy, John E. Cataldo and his spouse Nina of Oregon, and James M. Cataldo and his spouse Eileen of Dedham. Nana Terry was the loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of John Egan and his late spouse June of Woburn, Della MacLaughlin and her spouse Larry also of Woburn, Martin Egan and his spouse Della of Ireland and the late Patrick Egan and Mary MacNamara. Terry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Services conclude with interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:15 PM.

DUE TO FLORAL RESTRICTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Terry’s name to the Little Sisters of the Poor at littlesistersofthepoor.org.

Those who cannot gather together with Teresa’s family at this time may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com to share a special memory or message. If you cannot access the website you can call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.