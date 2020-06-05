Teresa L. Travers

Teresa Lynn Travers of Quincy died June 2 at South Shore Hospital.

Born in Boston, she was a daughter of Linda L. (Cramer) and Richard A. Travers of Quincy. Teresa was the devoted mother of Richard A. Rose and his wife Monique of Abington, Ryan Travers of Randolph, and the late Robert A. Rose, Andrea J. Rose, and Laura E. Travers, and the sister of Richard J. Travers and his wife Noriko of NH, James W. Travers and his wife Donna of Hanson, Mary L. Travers of Quincy, Patricia A. Sutterley and her husband William of KY, and the late Thomas J. Travers. She was the sister in-law of Victoria travers of NH, and the proud grandmother of Richard T. Rose of TX, Mackenzie Rose of Braintree, and Shane T. Rose of Rockland.

All services are private.

Memorial donations may be made to The Arc of the South Shore, Attn: Development Office, 20 Pond Park Road, Hingham MA 02043 or arcsouthshore.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate.html.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.