Teresa M. Fielding, 69

Teresa M. (Nason) Fielding, age 69, of Marshfield, formerly of Weymouth, died peacefully, Friday, November 4, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Teresa was born in Boston, to the late Ernest W. and Marie (Giardina) Nason. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1971.

She lived in Marshfield for the past fifteen years, previously in Weymouth for over forty years.

Terry was employed as a pre-school teacher at Country Academy in Braintree for many years, and had also served as the school’s director. She had been retired for many years.

Terry’s greatest joy came from being a loving mother and grandmother. She was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments. Terry, also lovingly known as Noni, embodied the true definition of grace, love, and family. When not enjoying an episode of Outlander she cultivated her passion for cooking. Her world-famous chicken wings and delicious brownies were the highlight of many family parties.

Beloved wife of the late Gordon Wilder Fielding.

Devoted mother of Melissa J. McDonough and her husband David, David M. Fielding and his wife Jennifer, all of Marshfield.

Loving grandmother of Aidan M. and Gavin F. McDonough, Ella J., Liam W., and Isaac R. Fielding.

One of six siblings, she was the dear sister of Patricia Gorham of Hanover and her late husband Richard, Kathleen Grant of Milton and her late husband Jeffrey, Peter Nason of Quincy, and was predeceased by Mary Doerr and her surviving husband Willard of Weymouth, and Jack Nason.

Terry is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, November 9, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Milton Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Teresa’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.