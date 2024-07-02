‘The Coolest Place in Boston: Boston Harbor’ Topic July 9 At Crane Library

The Thomas Crane Public Library invites the public to learn about “The Coolest Place in Boston: Boston Harbor,” its most historic sites, and other hubs of local history and tourism, on Tuesday, July 9 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the main library, 40 Washington St., Quincy.

In this presentation, Genny Peterson will highlight the clean-up and the resulting charms of visiting Boston Harbor in the 21st century. With the insight of a non-native New Englander who has spent over a decade giving historical tours on the harbor as well as serving as crew on several commuter boats, Genny will break down the range of harbor sites of interest and how to get there: from downtown Boston and its most historic sites to the most remote parts of Boston you can visit – its Harbor Islands. Where is the coolest place in Boston? The cooling winds and the calming waves of its harbor.

Genny Peterson’s favorite place in the Greater Boston area is Boston Harbor, a place where she can get away from the hustle and bustle and feel the familiar simple joy of being on the water. Genny grew up on Lake Chautauqua in WNY. She came to Massachusetts in 2007 for college. In 2020 she graduated with an MA in history from UMass Boston. Between her undergraduate and graduate education, she began narrating historical tours on boats out of Long Wharf. She also drove and narrated with Duck Tours in 2017. In addition to her current position as program coordinator at OLLI at UMass Boston, she works as a deckhand with Bay State Cruises.

This program is presented in partnership with OLLI.