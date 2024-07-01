The Cranium Makerspace: July Open Hours & Adult Crafting Programs

The Thomas Crane Public Library Cranium Makerspace is a collaborative work space for making, learning, exploring and sharing where people gather to get creative with DIY projects. The Cranium Makerspace serves as a communal creative space open to kids, teens, and adults to learn and use a variety of maker equipment such as Glowforge Laser Cutters, Toybox 3D printers, Robo E3 3D printers, Vaquform machines, Cricut machines, sewing machines, metal stamping tools, button makers, Sublimation printers, craft supplies, and more! The Library’s goal is to provide a space for patrons to cultivate their knowledge and skills in crafting and technology while building community.

This month, join us for fun adult crafting programs and to explore the space during any of our drop-in open hours! During Cranium open hours, you’ll be able to start a new craft, continue an existing craft, or ask and learn about the equipment we have.

July 2024 Drop-In Open Hours:

All Ages Welcome. Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Wednesday, July 10 | 5 – 7 PM

Wednesday, July 17 | 5 – 7 PM

Wednesday, July 24 | 5 – 7 PM

Wednesday, July 31 | 5 – 7 PM

Please note that The Cranium has a maximum capacity of 12 occupants at a time during open hours, and on some occasions we do have to turn people away when that capacity is reached.

July 2024 Adult Craft Programs:

Craft events require registration in order to account for supplies.

Online registration typically opens 2 weeks before the event date.

Due to popular demand, if you can no longer make it to one of the events, please cancel your reservation as soon as possible so people on the waitlist have a chance to join! You can cancel through the registration email you received or call the Library at (617) 376-1300.

Visit the Crane Library’s Events Calendar for more info and more great happenings at TCPL.

The Cranium Makerspace programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Thomas Crane Public Library.

The Cranium was supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.