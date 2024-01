Love to bake? Want to try new recipes and make new friends with other local foodies?

Join us at The Great Quincy Bake-Off on Tuesday, February 6, 7 – 8 PM at the North Quincy Library at 381 Hancock St., Quincy.

February’s baking challenge is Asian-inspired baked goods in honor of Lunar New Year! Bring a baked good of your choosing to share.

This program is for adults (18+) only. No registration required.

Visit the Crane Library’s Events Calendar for more info and more great happenings at TCPL.