The Rev. Gerald J. O’Leary, 93

The Rev. Gerald J. O’Leary of Quincy passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the age of 93.

Born and raised in Somerville, Gerald and his family would spend their summers in Houghs Neck. He went to Malden Catholic High School and to Merrimack College. Gerald joined the US Navy in 1946, where he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal. During his time in the Navy, Gerald was stationed in Maryland, Florida, Tennessee and Trinidad.

He was an ordained priest for 65 years; he served in parishes, schools and VA Hospitals. He served in New York, New Jersey, and most of his time in California. He taught at St. Benedict Preparatory School and Seton Hall Preparatory School, both in New Jersey. Gerald was chaplain for Veterans Administration Hospitals for 22 years in Albany, NY and Los Angeles, CA. His hobbies include motorcycle riding and piloting seaplanes or midget planes.

Gerald is predeceased by his dear parents Daniel and Mary O’Leary; he is also predeceased by his brother Daniel O’Leary, and his sisters Eileen Trahan and Mary Dundon; beloved brother of Ann Kelley of Belmont.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, September 16th from 9:00 to 10:00AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. Then there will be a funeral mass at 10:30AM at Holy Trinity Parish of Our Lady of Good Counsel 237 Sea St. Quincy. Burial is at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.