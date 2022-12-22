The Salvation Army Makes Final Appeal For Red Kettle Donations

The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division has issued a final statewide urgent appeal for donations to its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign. Charitable donations through The Salvation Army Massachusetts Divisions’ Red Kettles are currently down by more than 23 percent statewide compared to last year. The Division has a goal to raise $2.6 million through Red Kettles this year to serve all those in need all year long.

The familiar Red Kettle campaign is in its 132nd year, and it represents The Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraiser worldwide. Throughout this holiday season, The Salvation Army has aided thousands of people in need who still struggle with the adverse effects of the pandemic and intergenerational poverty. From distributing Thanksgiving meals and gift cards for Christmas dinner to distributing Christmas toys for the children in every zip code across the state, The Salvation Army is there for those in need.

“The lifeblood of our work is the donations provided by people in all of our communities,” said Major Scott Kelly, General Secretary of The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “Though the Christmas season is nearing its conclusion, I truly believe that our community will propel us to our goal for this year. We are asking people with any available resources – in any amount – to please donate at a Red Kettle near you and help us deliver ‘Love Beyond’ the holiday season by fulfilling our mission for people in need year-round.”

Red Kettles and volunteers are present in high-traffic locations through Christmas Eve in almost every community in Massachusetts. But supporters can also easily donate online to The Salvation Army Virtual Kettle at: https://salarmy.us/MassRedKettle. As part of the Massachusetts Division’s urgent final appeal for 2022, online donors who are able are being encouraged to give $22 on Thursday, Dec. 22nd. A strong response to this #22on22 appeal will go a long way toward helping The Salvation Army achieve its fundraising goal for the 2022 Red Kettle campaign.

“Inflation and the elevated cost of living are just the latest challenge for millions of Americans – and tens of thousands of individuals and families in Massachusetts – who face the threat of poverty every day,” said Major Everett Henry, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in Massachusetts. “The love and generosity of our neighbors has been with us and the people in need through a global pandemic, a persistent opioid crisis, an affordable housing shortage and more. On Thursday, Dec. 22nd we believe many of them will pause and take a moment to click on our virtual kettle.”

Donations to the signature Red Kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs for thousands of people in Massachusetts each year. Not only are these important programs offered during the holiday season, but offerings extend throughout an entire calendar year to meet the increasing needs of those battling food insecurity and those who are struggling to pay bills.

Operating locally for more than 135 years, The Salvation Army has relied upon its iconic Red Kettle campaign since the 1890s to provide support and services to those in need every year. The resurgence of the pandemic has put new strains on social service organizations like The Salvation Army who have worked nonstop for 18 months to fulfill heightened requests for help.