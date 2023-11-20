The Salvation Army of Massachusetts Calls on Volunteers to Register to Ring Statewide in Support of Iconic Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle fundraising campaign has launched and the non-profit organization is calling on communities throughout Massachusetts to register to ring this holiday season. More volunteers are needed to help The Salvation Army meet increasing year-round needs across critical Salvation Army programs. This year, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division hopes to raise close to $2.5 million.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the campaign across thousands of zip codes nationwide. Every dollar raised through The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign remains in the community where it was given.

“Volunteering to support the Red Kettle campaign has a meaningful impact on families throughout Massachusetts, from helping to feed families in need to providing housing assistance and more,” said Major Scott Kelly, General Secretary, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division.

Opportunities to ring are available Monday through Saturday during the holiday season, with the most need on Saturdays in November and December.

Individual volunteers are encouraged to sign up for 2-hour shifts and group volunteers are welcome to register for an entire day and can rotate shifts throughout their time slot. Service and community groups, musicians, students, individuals and families are also welcome. Volunteers who are interested in registering to ring to support The Salvation Army’s work in their own communities can learn more by visiting SalvationArmyMA.org/Volunteer. With fewer retail stores, coin shortages, and more people shopping online, The Salvation Army is providing those who are unable to ring or give in person an opportunity to give back to their community by registering as Virtual Ringers online by clicking here. Each year, The Salvation Army will serve more than 24 million people across America – including many here in your community. That means over 55 million meals for the hungry, over 10 million nights of shelter for the homeless, and countless Christmas gifts for children who may otherwise go without. To learn more about the history of the red kettle and the benefits of bell ringing, click here.