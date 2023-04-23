Thelma A. Freedman, 90

Thelma A. Freedman, age 90, of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, passed away, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Rose Court Continuing Care at Linden Ponds, in the comfort of her loving family and friends.

Thelma was preceded in death by her loving companion and partner of over forty years, John Emerson; her sisters, Miriam Freedman, Frances Freedman, and Lila (Freedman) Levin.

She is survived by her brother, Harvey L. Freedman and his wife Pam Tate. Thelma was a devoted aunt to numerous surviving nieces and a nephew as well as many grandnieces and nephews. In addition to her immediate family, Thelma leaves many dear friends – old and new – who she has come to know over the course of her lifetime.

Daughter of the late Sarah (Leventhal) and Mark Freedman, Thelma was born and raised in Boston, and graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School. She had a long career as a Claims Representative with the Social Security Administration. Upon her retirement from Federal service, she earned her broker’s license and launched a second career as a realtor serving the greater Quincy area.

Together, Thelma and John traveled extensively and visited destinations in Canada, Europe, and across the United States. Thelma was also interested and involved in Quincy community affairs and was an active member of the Quincy Jewish Committee.

A celebration of Thelma’s life will be conducted at a later date and announced on the funeral home website.

For those who wish, donations in Thelma’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

