Thelma L. Rice, 95

Thelma L. (Schultz) Rice, 95, of Cumberland, MD, formerly of Quincy, MA. Born in Waltham, MA, to Catherine (Regan) and Oscar Schultz, older sister of Jane Schultz and Joan Morgan (husband Howard). Resided in Harvard, MA, and Medford, MA, graduating from Medford High School. She attended classes at Boston University and Hartford Insurance in Connecticut, preparing her for a career in insurance for businesses in Boston and Braintree, retiring at age 72.

She moved to Quincy, MA, upon marriage to Kenneth E. Rice, who predeceased his wife. Residing in the historic city of Quincy for over 63 years, her interests included American History. Moving to Cumberland, MD, in 2015 only increased that interest, residing with her niece and husband, Beverly and Steven Class.

She is survived by her niece and her husband, a grand-niece and 3 grand nephews, Danielle, Scott, Bradley, and Matthew of Cumberland, as well as a sister-in-law and her husband, Linda and Wesley Foote of Medford, MA, and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, as well as great-grand nieces and nephews, and cousins, including Shirley Smith of Naples, FL, and many friends.

While residing in Quincy, Thelma was an active member of St. Chrysostom’s Church, having over the years been a member of St. Mary’s Guild and volunteer in the Mite Box Thrift Shop. She had also been Treasurer of the Church Periodical Club of the Episcopal Diocese of MA. She attended the BSO on a regular basis over the years and enjoyed Bible studies, reading, especially history, arts and crafts, sewing, and gardening, having been a member of the Wollaston Garden Club.

Funeral will be held at St. Chrysostom’s Church at 9 AM on Friday, June 3, 2022, with visitation 30 minutes prior. Interment will be in Blue Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. A luncheon will follow for family and friends at the Common Market Restaurant in Quincy.

Donations in Thelma’s memory may be made to: St. Chrysostom’s Church Memorial Fund, 1 Linden St. Quincy, MA 02170; Quincy Animal Shelter, Quincy, MA 02169; or Quincy Quarry Museum, PO Box 690724, Quincy, MA 02269.

