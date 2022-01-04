Thelma R. Bornemann, 97

Thelma Ruth Forbush Dougenik Bornemann, age 97 of Quincy, Ma. passed away on December 31st, 2021 in the comfort of her own home.

Wife to the late Arthur Bornemann, former wife of the late Roger Dougenik. Daughter of the late Roger and Emma Forbush of Quincy. Sister of the late Roger Forbush Jr. and Donald Forbush. Thelma is survived by her sisters Elizabeth Holland of Randolph, and Roberta Murphy of Quincy. Loving mother to Roger Dougenik and his partner Jan Matherson of Whitman, Nancy Dougenik-Storrs and Marybeth Lynch of Quincy. Cherished grandmother to Jessica Lynch and her fiancé Dave DeMayo of Pembroke, Brian and wife Jennifer Lynch of Quincy, Alex Lynch and his partner Lauren Mendoza of Weymouth, Meredith Storrs-McGinnis and her husband John McGinnis of Medford, Fallon and her husband Patrick Creedon of Whitman, and Sarah and Jackie Dougenik of Quincy, Ma. Adorned great grandmother to Brianna DeMayo, Morgan and Harlow Creedon and Elianna Lynch.

Born July 3, 1924 Thelma was a life-long resident of Quincy. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1942. She entered the Women’s Army Corps in 1944 at the age of 20 and served the remainder of the War, being honorably discharged in 1945 when WWII ended. During her time as a “WAC”, Thelma provided medical care to those wounded. Thelma graduated Katharine Gibbs School of Boston and attended the Miss Farmer’s School of Cooking. She worked for the New Haven Railroad where she met her first husband Roger and raised 3 loving children. Thelma was the former Administrative Assistant at Bethany Congregational Church and member there for over 60 years. It was at Bethany that Thelma met her husband Arthur, they fell in love and married in 1981. They shared similar interests and love for gardening and their service in the military.

Thelma was passionate about her service in the military, back then not many women served, and she loved that she was able to do so. She enjoyed her time in her garden with her grandchildren. She was quite the doll collector, she loved porcelain dolls and her collection brought joy to her grandchildren’s eyes. She loved to write letters to friends and family and her penmanship was impeccable. She loved to play the piano and teach her children and grandchildren how to play. Thelma enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. “Nana” as she was adorned the fond name, was a patriarch of the family.

Family and friends are invited with open arms as Thelma would have wanted to the visitation services at Bethany Congregation Church Friday January 7th at 10:30am followed by the Funeral services at 11:30am. Burial services to follow at Milton Cemetery , 211 Center St. Milton, Ma.