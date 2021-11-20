Theodore L. ‘Ted’ Senger, 98

Theodore L. “Ted” Senger, age 98, of Weymouth, formerly a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Pope Nursing Home, in the comfort of his loving family.

Theodore was born in Boston, to the late Louis H. and Alwilda (Baker) Senger. Raised and educated in Hyde Park, he was a graduate of Mechanical Arts High School and later graduated from Boston University School of Technology, which was the former Vesper George School of Art. He had lived in Weymouth for two years, previously several years at the Fuller Village community in Milton, where he and his late wife Gwendolyn enjoyed many friendships and activities including singing with the choral group. He had also been a member of the Christian Boys Brigade.

He was employed as a senior artist for Draper Laboratory in Cambridge for eighteen years, retiring in 1997.

Ted was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps with the 711th Twin Engine Flying Training Squadron and was a life member of the Quincy Cavanagh DAV Chapter #79.

A man of faith, Ted was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy for many years.

Ted was a member of the Quincy Art Association and as a young man was manager of the semi-pro Hyde Park Pirates baseball team.

He was devoted to his family and especially to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beloved husband for sixty-eight years of the late Gwendolyn G. (Roberts) Senger, who died September 9, 2021.

Devoted father of Brenda G. Fernandez and her husband John of Weymouth and the late Wayne T. Senger and the late Donna Grace Senger.

Loving grandfather of Lisa G. Krasinski and her husband Darek of Bridgewater and Bethany F. La Manna and her husband Antonio of Pembroke. Cherished great-grandfather of Francesco, Helena and Cora.

The last of three siblings, Ted was predeceased by Pauline Gatewood and Irene Kendall, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, on Saturday, November 27, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Drew Hanson will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that those attending wear a mask or face covering. At the request of the family, interment services with military honors will take place privately.

For those who wish, donations in Theodore’s memory may be made to Christian Service Brigade, c/o CSB Ministries, P.O. Box 1010, Hamburg, NY 14075 or First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.