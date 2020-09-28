Theresa A. Kelley, 70

Theresa A. Kelley, age 70, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Theresa was born in Boston, to the late Edward and Sheila (Flynn) Kelley. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she graduated from the former David L. Barrett High School in Brighton, Class of 1967. She had lived in Quincy for over twenty years, previously in Dorchester.

She worked as a nutrition assistant at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for forty-one years.

Theresa enjoyed travelling and was devoted to her family.

Beloved companion for twenty-nine years of John Livingstone.

Devoted mother of Shawn E. Circa of Quincy.

Dear sister of Kathy Kelley-Tilley and her husband Paul of Whitman.

She is survived by John’s children, John Livingstone III and his wife Leah of Quincy, James Livingstone and his wife Stacey of Fla., and Shawn Livingstone and his fiancée Tina MacLeod of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Laura, Rhiannon, Dylan, Kai, and Jacob.

Theresa is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Theresa’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.