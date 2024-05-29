Theresa F. O’Donnell, 72

Theresa F. “Terry” O’Donnell of Plymouth, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024, after an illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was 72.

She was born in Allston on Sept. 2, 1952, to Elizabeth T. (McHale) and Patrick J. Reilly and raised in Brighton. She graduated from Brighton High School in the Class of 1969. Terry worked as a crossing guard for the City of Quincy at the Squantum School for many years before retiring in 2010.

In her spare time, Terry was her happiest with family, especially her grandchildren.

Christmas, Tuesday night dinners, and family get-togethers were always a special time for her. She was an excellent cook, her specialties being meatballs, Irish bread and hot potato salad. She had a passion for quilting and each one was unique and sewn with love and care. She loved her quilting weekends and making quilts for charities. Terry could never get enough fabric and with each stitch she forged an unbreakable bond with the recipient of the quilt. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Donal, they loved their cruises.

Terry was a devout catholic but was known to have a feisty personality. She was loving, caring and truly will be missed by all who knew her.

Loving wife of Donal F. O’Donnell, together they shared over 49 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Kerry M. O’Donnell of Plymouth, Deborah M. Lynch (O’Donnell) of Quincy, Linda A. Cook (O’Donnell) and her late husband Kevin of Rockland, Shannon E. O’Donnell and her boyfriend Matthew Burke of Weymouth, and Patrick M. O’Donnell and his wife Kelly of Milton. Loving grandmother to Reilly, Aiden and Gertrude Lynch, Logan and Seamus Cook, and Haley and Owen O’Donnell. Beloved sister of Maureen Reilly of Braintree, Patricia Clifford of Braintree, Eileen Rayne and her husband Michael of Rockland, and the late Rev. Thomas J. Reilly and James M. Reilly and his wife Diana (Buccelli) of Quincy. Dear aunt to over 30 nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, June 4th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday, June 5th, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Theresa may be made to a charity of your choice. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.