Theresa J. Dauphinais, 84

Theresa J. “Terri” Dauphinais, of Quincy, died December 7, 2022, she was 84.

Daughter of the late Aphter and Maria (St. Amand) Dauphinais. Terry was originally from Fall River. She was a graduate of Bryant University. Terri worked as a Pension Trust Specialist for the IRS for many years. She is survived by many cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday Dec. 19, 2022 in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy at 10am. Burial will be private.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.