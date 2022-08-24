Theresa L. DiTullio, 98

Theresa L. “Terri” (Pasqualucci) DiTullio, age 98, of Hingham, died peacefully, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham, in the comfort of her loving daughter, Leslie.

Theresa was born in Quincy, to the late Louis and Josephine (Battista) Pasqualucci. She was a graduate of Thayer Academy in Braintree, Class of 1942. She lived in Hingham for most of her life, previously in Weymouth and Marshfield, and earlier in Quincy.

She was a devoted mother and homemaker. She enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with family and friends.

Theresa was a longtime volunteer at the Carney Hospital in Dorchester and served as president for many years of the Ladies of Charity Auxiliary, managing the gift shop.

Theresa was also an avid New England Patriots fan and thirty-year season ticket holder, where she made many friendships. She loved attending the games in person and later, watching on television.

Beloved wife for many years of the late Peter F. DiTullio and former wife of the late S. Robert Libertine.

Devoted mother of Leslie A. Libertine of Braintree and the late Vietnam veteran, Robert L. Libertine, U.S.M.C.

Dear sister of the late George A. Pasqualucci, former owner of Louis Pasqualucci & Son Construction in Quincy.

Theresa is also survived by three nieces and one nephew and their families, and many loving cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, August 25, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, August 26, at 10 a.m. Interment private.

For those who wish, donations in Theresa’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.