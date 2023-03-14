Theresa Lungari, 92

Theresa (Genuardi) Lungari, age 92, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton.

Theresa was born in Quincy, to the late Angelo and Maddalena (Attardo) Genuardi. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948. She lived in Braintree for over sixty years, previously in Quincy.

She was employed with the Town of Braintree, working as a secretary for several assistant principals at Braintree High School. She retired in 1996 after twenty-five years of service.

She was a member of the Church of Abundant Life in Braintree.

Theresa enjoyed playing cards and was devoted to her family.

Beloved wife for forty-five years of the late Ettore Lungari.

Devoted mother of Reverend David E. Lungari and his wife Wendy of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Paul M. Lungari of Braintree, and the late Brian A. Lungari.

Loving grandmother of Faith Joy Smith and her husband Seamus of Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Cherished great grandmother of Liam, Cailyn and Caleb.

Theresa was the last of several siblings and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ron Ray, Lead Pastor, Church of Abundant Life, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations may be made to the church or charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.