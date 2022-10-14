Theresa M. Armstrong, 87

Theresa M. (Poreca) Armstrong, 87, of Quincy passed away on Oct. 8, 2022.

She was the beloved wife of 22 years to the late Thomas M. Armstrong who died Sept. 6, 1976. Dedicated mother of Marie Rodenhiser of Quincy and Debra Dupe of Marshfield. Daughter of the late Jessie and Mary Poreca. Cherished sister of the late Rose Ward, Evelyn Fernald, Margaret Primavera, and John Poreca. Devoted grandmother to John and Matthew Rodenhiser, Sara Mullin, and the late Alex Kokoros. Beloved great grandmother of Kaylee, Chloe, and Payton Kokoros, Leili Mahrouk, Russell, Malcolm and Maya Rodenhiser, Benny Gotay, Luciana Rodenhiser, Elliott Mullin. Theresa also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is reunited with her beloved German Shepard, Coloniel.

Theresa loved gardening and her visits to New Hampshire visiting Bears at Clarks Trading Post. She loved to read and walk Wollaston Beach. Theresa graduated from Quincy High School and spent majority of her working years with Howard Johnson and Blue Cross as a secretary and with Stop and Shop in the deli.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her Visiting Hours Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

For online condolences, please visit hamellydon.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel.