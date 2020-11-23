Theresa O. Davis, 93

Theresa Ophelia (Saulnier) Davis, age 93, of Quincy, formerly of Holbrook, died peacefully, Monday, November 23, 2020 at John Adams HealthCare Center.

Theresa was born in Hanover to the late Paul and Helen (Comeau) Saulnier. She was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1945. She had recently returned to Quincy after living in Holbrook for forty years.

She was a homemaker but had worked for many years as an assembler for the former Grass Instrument Company and later for the former Semline Bookbinding Company in Braintree.

Theresa was a Gold Star wife and mother and was very active in veteran’s affairs. She was a Past President of the National American Gold Star Mother’s Association. She had also served as District President of the Ladies VFW in Holbrook and was a member of the Gold Star Wives of America and Gold Star Sisters Associations, the Braintree DAV Auxiliary. She was also an honorary member of the Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Association.

She loved traveling and having been an Army wife. Theresa was dedicated to her family and especially to her much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Richard S. Davis, Sr., Master Sergeant, United States Army. Devoted mother of Patricia J. “Penny” Ericson and her husband Ronald of Holbrook, Kevin R. Davis and his wife Mary of Holbrook, and predeceased by Richard S. Davis, Jr., SP4, United States Army, Linda J. Giebe, and Paul J. Davis, Sr. Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, fifteen cherished great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. The last of seven siblings, Theresa is survived by many dear nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, November 25, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family, interment services at the Southview Cemetery in North Adams will be private. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. A celebration of Theresa’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Theresa’s memory may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or by visiting vva.org.

