Therese A. Maloney, 90

Therese A. Maloney, age 90, of Quincy, formerly of Boston, died, Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Therese was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of The Woodward School, Class of 1947, and the College of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown, New Jersey, Class of 1951. She firmly believed that the education she received at these institutions was instrumental in preparing her for a lifetime of leadership.

Miss Maloney spent her professional career living in Boston’s Back Bay and working for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. She joined the company in 1951 as a ratings analyst and determinedly and steadily worked her way to increased responsibility and leadership. She was the first woman at Liberty Mutual to attain the positions of assistant vice-president, vice-president, senior vice president, and executive vice president, ultimately retiring as Executive Vice-President and Manager of Corporate Underwriting and Policy Development. She served as one of the company’s top five executives before retiring to Quincy in 1994.

Miss Maloney carried on a tradition of service and education instilled by her parents. She earned numerous professional designations during her career, including Charted Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Risk Management. She was the third woman to earn the CPCU designation. In 1981, she graduated from Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Miss Maloney served on numerous boards including the Board of Directors at Liberty Mutual. She served on the Board of Trustees for many years at the College of St. Elizabeth as well as the college’s Alumnae Association Board of Directors. She also served on the board at the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and served on numerous advisory councils including at Suffolk University Business School and at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

In retirement, she continued making use of her skills volunteering for the Executive Service Corp. advising nonprofit organizations on strategic planning. She also volunteered at The Woodward School and at her church.

Miss Maloney was recognized for her commitment to giving back by numerous organizations. She twice received the Heritage Award from the United Way of Massachusetts Bay. She received the Mother Xavier Award from the College of St. Elizabeth in 1988; this is the college’s highest award given to an alumna. The college also recognized her significant contributions by honoring her with the President’s Award in 1997.

Miss Maloney was key in leading a successful New England region capital campaign for the college. She was also instrumental in establishing an Endowment for Faculty Development at St. Elizabeth to support faculty sabbaticals, research, and other growth opportunities. In 2015, she was honored by her alma mater, The Woodward School, receiving the “Women of Distinction” Award in recognition of her lifetime of achievements.

Miss Maloney was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. She was a woman of deep faith. In retirement, she volunteered for the church where she especially enjoyed visiting housebound seniors to deliver to them the sacrament of the Eucharist. She was a former member of the Neighborhood Club of Quincy. She enjoyed attending family gatherings and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of her many nieces, nephews, and their families.

She will be lovingly remembered for her joy in celebrating Christmas and for her appreciation of the arts, particularly music.

Beloved daughter of the late F. Adele (Powers) and James H. Maloney, D.M.D. The last of seven siblings, she was predeceased by Mary A. Maloney, James H. Maloney, D.M.D., Sister Cathleen A. Maloney, S.C., Thomas M. Maloney, Sr., Esq., Richard G. Maloney, Esq., and Philip L. Maloney, D.M.D. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place in Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the College of Saint Elizabeth, Office of Institutional Advancement, 2 Convent Road, Morristown, NJ 07960 or The Woodward School, Attn: Development Office, 1102 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

