Therese M. Murray, 75

Therese Marie “Terry” Murray, of Quincy, formerly of Brockton, died peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 75.

Born in Boston on July 18, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Catherine (Colligan) Murray. Terry was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School. After high school, Terry worked at John Hancock Financial and later joined the United States Post Office and worked as a Postal Clerk. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Terry loved to travel. Some of her favorite trips were attending the Rose Bowl Parade, Mardi Gras, and traveling around Europe, learning about different cultures and meeting new people. In her spare time, Terry enjoyed reading, playing Bingo at St. Mary’s, and watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. In her younger years, Terry was part of a bowling league in Brockton and enjoyed many sports.

Terry always had a great sense of humor. She was a generous person and always happy to help others. Terry will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Terry was the beloved sister of Frederick J. Murray Jr. and his wife Mary of Quincy and the late Joseph M. Murray. She was the devoted aunt of Christine Cooper and her husband Donald of Abington, Maureen Murray and her husband David Kershaw of Wayland, Sean Murray of Quincy, Joseph Murray Jr. of New Hampshire, Celestine O’Neill and her husband William of Easton, Catherine Murray of Plymouth, and the late Brian Murray. Terry is also survived by many loving great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and friends.

Following cremation, Terry’s funeral service and interment will be held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Terry’s name to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

