Third COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared For Use

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said the introduction of a third coronavirus vaccine should “dramatically boost” vaccination efforts in the Bay State and elsewhere.

The Food and Drug Administration this weekend granted an emergency use authorization to the new vaccine, which is manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. Two other vaccines – manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer – had received emergency use authorizations from the FDA in December.

Baker welcomed the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after touring the Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, which is being used as a vaccination center.

“The introduction of that vaccine over time will certainly dramatically boost our vaccination efforts here and the vaccination effort in so many other places as well,” Baker said.

“As people know, we have a lot more capacity than we have supply. While demand will obviously be much more significant than supply, the good news here is having another effective vaccine for all eligible residents produced by a third manufacturer should mean a big increase in the number of vaccines that are available…here in the commonwealth.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single shot, unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two shots given three to four weeks apart.

“It’s a single-dose, which for a lot of people is a really big deal in terms of how they think about this generally,” Baker said. “It also creates far more capacity within the system.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also has less stringent storage requirements than the other two.

“It doesn’t require the deep freeze, so it is much easier to make it available in far more locations,” the governor said. “You can just use it in a lot more settings that are not really built or structured to deal with some of the complexities with managing a vaccine that requires a deep freeze, a thaw and a general understanding of how many doses you are going to get out of the thaw and whether or not you have the people to vaccinate according to the number you thaw.”

At several points during his remarks, Baker reiterated comments made over the weekend by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, who said Americans should take any one of the three vaccines if given the chance.

“I can’t emphasize enough what Fauci said over the weekend, which is they are all completely effective against hospitalization and death,” Baker stated. “He said all three of them work and people really need to keep that in mind.”

Johnson & Johnson is expected to ship 4 million doses of its vaccine this week, and 20 million total by the end of March. Some of the doses will be allocated to states, while the federal government will send others directly to pharmacies and community health centers.

Baker said he anticipates the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to Massachusetts residents next week.

“The information on the J&J vaccine at this point in terms of volume is a little bit up in the air,” he said. “It is likely we will get, for next week, a shipment and that shipment will probably be distributed pretty evenly across what we think of as the vaccinating community we have here in Massachusetts.”

The federal government has said most doses arriving in the state over the next few weeks will be from Moderna or Pfizer, Baker added later.

“The message has been you will get a little bit of a supply [of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine] based on production that has already been done shortly and then basically you should expect the next few weeks will probably be Pfizer and Moderna,” the governor said.

“At some point, toward the end of the month…as J&J ramps up its production capability you will start to see a lot more of them come into the mix.”

Massachusetts had received 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through Sunday, Baker said, 1.7 million of which had been administered. That includes 1.2 million first doses and 550,000 second doses.