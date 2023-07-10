Thomas A. ‘Tony’ Dee

Thomas Anthony “Tony” Dee, of Quincy, originally Waterford, Ireland, died July 5, 2023.

Tony Dee started life on Nov. 22, 1943, in Kilmacthomas, County Waterford, Ireland. One of ten children, Tony took the opportunity to come to America at the age of seventeen, in August of 1961. Tony enjoyed a long career as a Plasterer, to the immense benefit of his children. A consummate craftsman, he brought perfection to all the work he did and reveled in a job well done. An ethic that he passed down to his children and grandchildren. Tony met his future wife Mary Ellen at the Irish dances in Boston of the 1960s. Tony served his new country in the National Guard for six years. He was incredibly proud to be a citizen of the United States and have the opportunity to serve his new country. Tony and Mary were married in October 1966, at the Mission Church in Boston. Four children soon followed and were raised on Brook Street in Quincy. Tony lost his beloved wife of twenty-three years, in July of 1989. Tony was a sterling example of perseverance in challenging times, dedicating his immense energy to the care and education of his family. Tony was lost to us on July 5th, after a long fight with pulmonary fibrosis. Tony passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his children.

Tony adored his family and was a proud “Papa” to his eight Grandchildren. He relished his Irish heritage and instilled a love of the music and culture in his family. Tony’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. Everyone looked forward to his visits, when Papa Tony would come in the door with his Dunkin Donuts to the delight of the Grandkids. He was a man of integrity, humility, and a wicked sense of humor. Tony will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Doherty) Dee. Loving father of Patrick Dee and his wife Anna (Nestor) of Hingham, Thomas A. Dee, Jr., and his wife Diana (Paulik) of Hingham, Cheryl (Dee) Kelley and her husband James of Weymouth, and Christine (Dee) Rose and her husband Daniel of Braintree. Survived by Mary Moore of England, and the late John, Dennis, Michael, Morris, Patrick, Edmond, Alice, and James Dee. Devoted Papa of Nicholas, Riley, Reese, Ryan, Emma, Claire, Shane, and Colleen. Dear nephew of the late Johanna Brazil. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.