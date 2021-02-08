Thomas A. ‘Tony’ McNally, 89

Thomas A. “Tony” McNally, age 89, of North Quincy died February 4, 2021.

The beloved husband of Mary (McDermott) McNally of North Quincy. Loving father of Ann McNally and Cara McNally both of North Quincy. He is predeceased by eight brothers and sisters: the late Maura Gavigan, Seamus McNally, Bridgie McNally, Anna Lynott, Padraig McNally, Peter C. (Chris) McNally, Philomena Monahan, and Evelyn McNally. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Tony was born and raised in Longford County, Ireland. He worked as a bartender in Ireland and in factories in England before moving to the United States in 1958. His first job was working at The Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton. He later worked as a bartender and waiter for more than 48 years at the Wollaston Golf Club.

Tony enjoyed golfing, biking, running, and reading The Boston Globe daily. He was an avid Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed being a painter and landscaper. Tony loved spending his winters in Clearwater, Florida. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed trips back home to Ireland to see family. He will be remembered as a true gentleman, who was devoted to his family. They were the cornerstone of all that was truly important in his life. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Tony may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114.

