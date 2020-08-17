Thomas Bowes

Thomas “Louie” Bowes, of Quincy, formerly of Milton, died Aug. 14 surrounded by loved ones.

Devoted husband of 68 years to his wife Lorraine T. Bowes of Quincy. Loving father to son Thomas and daughter in-law Karen Bowes, daughter Lorraine and son-in-law John Hughes, daughter Cheryl and late son-in-law Dana Dunk, late son Joseph and daughter-in-law Mary Bowes-Andrews, son Louie and daughter-in-law Veronica Bowes. Compassionate brother to, late brother William and sister-in-law Patricia Bowes, sister Theresa and brother-in-law Edwin Simms, brother Leo and sister-in-law Sue Bowes. Survived by many generations of grandchildren, great grandchildren family and friends.

Thomas, known to many as Louie, worked for the MBTA and the State Police as a master mechanic, working on buses and police cruisers for more than 30 years. Thomas had a love for engines and what made them work. He could often figure out what was wrong, just by listening to the sounds of the engine. He was self-taught and began working on cars at a young age, taking all that he learned along the way and turning it into a career.

He was a man of very few words, but when he spoke it was often profound. One such moment came, when he revealed that as a young boy, he desired to be an ordained minister of the Gospel.

It was in his retirement years that his love for the Lord was rekindled and a passion for reading the bible took hold of his heart. Oftentimes he would spend hours reading and then share nuggets of truth. His favorite truths:

Be just. Be merciful. Forgive often.

Micah 6:8 says,

He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you but to act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?

Ephesians 4:32 says,

Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.

His favorite scripture was John 15:5,

I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing.

Due to the pandemic there will be no services

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas can be made to any of the foundations below that share his love for cars, his passion for the Gospel and God’s mercy dispensed through the Hospice Milton Inpatient Center.

Kars4Kids at kars4kids.org/donatecash.php.

Focus on the Family at focusonthefamily.webconnex.com/feb-2013-donate-panelE?refcd=118203.

Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center at seasonsfoundation.org/donate.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude for your thoughtfulness, kindness, and love during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.