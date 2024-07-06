Thomas Crane Public Library July Online Events

Interested in Thomas Crane Public Library events but can’t always make the trek? Check out the library’s virtual events for July. Enjoy book talks and Q&A’s from the comfort of your own home! Registration is typically required for each online event in order to receive the Zoom links.

The Buzz on Mosquitoes: Mosquito Bite Prevention (Online)

Thursday, July 11 | 7 – 8 PM

NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Access the Zoom link on the day of, here.

Mosquitoes are among the deadliest animals on the planet. But, only a small fraction of our 50+ mosquito species serve as human disease vectors. Many mosquitoes play critical roles in healthy ecosystem functioning. However, understanding vector biology holds the key to preventing disease. Join our workshop! We’ll review the latest research on mosquito bite prevention, as well as bust any myths along the way.

Topics to be covered:

Mysteries behind mosquito biology and ecology

How diseases are cycled in the environment between animals and humans

Empowering protection methods based on science

Generously sponsored by the Friends of the Thomas Crane Public Library.

The Two Nerdy History Girls Ride Again! (Online)

Monday, July 15 | 7 – 8 PM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Register here.

We’re at it again! We keep having so much fun with Loretta and Susan that we had to keep bringing them back for encore performances. You know them as the Two Nerdy History Girls – authors Loretta Chase and Susan Holloway Scott were the originators of the infamous blog. We, once again, have Loretta and Susan here to answer all of our burning questions.

Loretta Chase has worked in academe, retail, and the visual arts, as well as on the streets—as a meter maid—and in video, as a scriptwriter. She might have developed an excitingly checkered career had her spouse not nagged her into writing fiction. Her bestselling historical romances, set in the Regency and Romantic eras of the early nineteenth century, have won a number of awards, including the Romance Writers of America’s RITA® and Vivian®

Susan Holloway Scott is the author of over fifty historical novels and novellas. Her bestselling books have received numerous awards and honors, and with more than four million copies of her books in print, she has been published in nineteen foreign countries around the world. She has also written under the pseudonyms Isabella Bradford and Miranda Jarrett.

“A Gentleman and a Thief: The Daring Jewel Heists of a Jazz Age Rogue” True Crime Book Talk (Online)

Monday, July 22 | 7 – 8 PM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Register here.

We love true crime and author Dean Jobb’s new book, “A Gentleman and a Thief: The Daring Jewel Heists of a Jazz Age Rogue” hits all the right notes! It’s “Catch Me If You Can” meets “The Great Gatsby” meets Cary Grant in “To Catch a Thief” in this captivating Jazz Age true-crime caper about “the greatest jewel thief who ever lived”.

Dean Jobb is the author of The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream, winner of the inaugural CrimeCon CLUE Award for true crime book of the year and longlisted for the American Library Association’s Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction. His previous books include Empire of Deception, which the New York Times Book Review called “intoxicating and impressively researched” and the Chicago Writers Association named the Nonfiction Book of the Year. Esquire magazine has hailed him as “a master of narrative nonfiction.” Jobb has written for major newspapers and magazines, including the Chicago Tribune and Toronto’s Globe and Mail and his monthly true crime column, “Stranger Than Fiction,” appears in Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine. He is a professor at the University of King’s College in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he teaches in the Master of Fine Arts in Creative Nonfiction program.

“The Genius of Judy: How Judy Blume Rewrote Childhood for All of Us” Book Talk (Online)

Tuesday, July 23 | 7 – 8 PM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Register here.

We are so thrilled to be chatting with author Rachelle Bergstein whose book “The Genius of Judy: How Judy Blume Rewrote Childhood for All of Us” is about one of our very favorite literacy warriors and an author who so many of us grew up with. How did she impact your life? How does she fight the good fight to keep books available and accessible to all? How has she become the icon that she is? Learn the answers to these and other questions as we help celebrate the release of this book with Rachelle!

An intimate and expansive look at Judy Blume’s life, work, and cultural impact, focusing on her most iconic—and controversial—young adult novels, from Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret to Blubber.

Rachelle Bergstein is a lifestyle writer, author, and editor, focused on style, pop culture, and families. Her work has appeared in the New York Post, The New York Times, NPR, and more. She is the author of three books: Women from the Ankle Down, Brilliance and Fire, and The Genius of Judy. She lives with her husband and son in Brooklyn.

Visit our Events Calendar for more info and more great happenings at TCPL.