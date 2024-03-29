Thomas Crane Public Library Online Events In April

The staff of the Thomas Crane Public Library will host many online events throughout April that give members the opportunity to explore many different topics from the comfort of their own homes.

Registration is required for each event to receive the Zoom link.

Celebrating a Book Birthday with Author Megumi Inouye: “The Soul of Gift Wrapping”

Tuesday, April 2 from 7-8 p.m.

In her book, “The Soul of Gift Wrapping: Creative Techniques for Expressing Gratitude, Inspired by the Japanese Art of Giving,” Megume Inouye invites readers to transform gift-wrapping into a gratitude practice through inventive wrapping designs, inspiring personal essays, and step-by-step techniques. Drawing on the gift-giving traditions of her Japanese heritage, Inouye explores how the act of giving a thoughtfully wrapped gift can be a creative, caring act for both the giver and the receiver. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Art Across Asia: Persia – Crossroads for Art and Culture

Sunday, April 14 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Community members are invited to learn about the arts of Asia from experts at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. Each month will focus on a unique topic from this vast, diverse and ever-evolving continent.

This month, attendees will uncover the unique artistic elements of ancient Middle Eastern art and its influence on art across Asia and Europe. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

A Brief History of the Coast Guard with Retired Captain Greg Ketchen

Tuesday, April 16 from 7-8 p.m.

Retired United States Coast Guard Captain Greg Ketchen will discuss the history of the Coast Guard, as well as those who have served in the Coast Guard in Massachusetts and made significant contributions to its history.

Captain Ketchen is a volunteer at the Coast Guard Heritage Museum and has served as its president for the past six years. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Q&A with C.S. Harris: Author of the “Sebastian St. Cyr” Historical Mystery Series

Tuesday, April 23 from 7-8 p.m.

Join USA Today bestselling and award-winning author Candice Proctor for a Q&A about her novels, including the Sebastian St. Cyr Regency mystery series written under the name C.S. Harris, the C.S. Graham thriller series co-written with Steven Harris, and seven historical romances. Proctor is also the author of a nonfiction historical study of women in the French Revolution. Her books are available worldwide and have been translated into over 20 languages. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

To learn more about events at the Thomas Crane Public Library, visit the library’s Events Calendar, Facebook, or Instagram.