Thomas Crane Public Library Online Events

The staff of the Thomas Crane Public Library is proud to host many online events throughout March that will give members the opportunity to explore many different topics from the comfort of their own homes.

Registration is required for each event in order to receive the Zoom link.

*TODAY* Job Search Help Workshop Series: Design a Career That Fulfills You

Monday, March 4, from 2-3 p.m.

Tammy Gooler Loeb, author of “Work from the Inside Out: Break Through Nine Common Obstacles and Design A Career That Fulfills You,” will offer insights from her over 20 years of experience as a career and executive coach.

In this interactive webinar, participants will identify the strategies to help stay on track as obstacles and opportunities show up in their careers, as well as discuss the importance of maintaining professional connections and the practices that strengthen relationships. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

This event is presented in partnership with the Tewksbury Public Library and is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Thomas Crane Library.

Job Search Help Workshop Series: How to Power Network

Monday, March 11, from 2-3 p.m.

Led by Eric Ross, this presentation will give attendees a thorough overview of the total person-to-person networking process. Ross landed the industrial senior executive positions he’s held over the last 20 years through the networking approach and methods explained in his “Power Networking” presentation. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Job Search Help Workshop Series: Job Hunting Do’s and Don’ts

Monday, March 18, from 2-3 p.m.

Led by The Boston Globe’s “Job Doc” Patricia Hunt Sinacole, this interactive session features information to help attendees become more successful in their job searches, including the use and misuse of social media in a search, networking tips, a job hunter’s elevator speech, resumes and references, LinkedIn tips, cover letters and job search statistics. Trends will also be discussed, in both talent acquisition and the world of employment. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Job Search Help Workshop Series: Job Search Strategies 201

Monday, March 25, from 2-3 p.m.

The final Job Search Help Workshop will be led by Kelley Dadah, founder of KMD Creation Solutions. Kelley has over 15 years of experience as an executive recruiter, division manager, and career coach. She will advise attendees on how to deploy a proactive strategy and create opportunities for themselves when it comes to job searching. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

A Visit with the Lowell National Historical Park

Tuesday, March 5, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Led by National Park Ranger Emma Mitchell, this seminar will discuss how Lowell’s water-powered textile mills pushed the nation into an uncertain new industrial era 200 years ago and how those changes are still being felt within the shifting global economy. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

This event is presented in partnership with the Tewksbury Public Library and is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Thomas Crane Library.

Author Talk: “New England Lighthouses and the People Who Keep Them”

Tuesday, March 5, from 7-8:15 p.m.

Join author Jeremy D’Entremont as he speaks about his book, “New England Lighthouses and the People Who Keep Them.” D’Entremont is the author of over 20 books and hundreds of articles on lighthouses and maritime history. He is a historian, has lectured and narrated cruises throughout New England, hosts the U.S. Lighthouse Society’s weekly podcast “Light Hearted,” and is the founder of Friends of Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouses. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

This event is in collaboration with Ashland Public Library.

Book Talk: “Witchcraft: A History in 13 Trials”

Thursday, March 7, from 10-11 a.m.

Author Marion Gibson will discuss witches and witchcraft through her book “Witchcraft: A History in 13 Trials.” The book is a global history of witch trials across Europe, Africa and the Americas, told through 13 distinct trials that illuminate the pattern of demonization and conspiratorial thinking that has profoundly shaped human history. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

This event is in collaboration with Ashland Public Library.

Art Across Asia: The Goddess – Image of Power

Sunday, March 10, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Join a discussion with experts from the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco as they explore various cultural and religious manifestations of female deities. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Book Talk: “You’ll Do – A History of Marrying for Reasons Other Than Love”

Monday, March 11, from 7-8 p.m.

Author and professor Marcia A. Zug will discuss her book “You’ll Do – A History of Marrying for Reasons Other Than Love.” She will explore the history of marriage, how it’s affected so many social norms and if there is a benefit to taking economics and politics out of marriage so it can just be about love.

This event is in collaboration with Ashland Public Library.

Register here to receive the Zoom link.

The History of Presidential Libraries

Tuesday, March 12, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Led by Supervisory Archivist Craig Wright of the Herbert Hoover Library, this seminar explores the history of the federal system of presidential libraries and how current issues have forced significant changes. Register on the event page to receive the Zoom link.

Q&A With Stan Zimmerman on “The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore”

Wednesday, March 13, from 7-8 p.m.

Producer, director, screenwriter and debut author Stan Zimmerman will be discussing his new book “The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore,” which shares the story of how he became involved in the TV industry and his personal experiences with the shows he worked on. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

This event is in collaboration with Ashland Public Library.

The History of Ireland – 1607 to the Great Famine

Thursday, March 14, from 10:30 a.m. – noon

In this seminar, modern-day Irish storyteller Tom Toohey will provide an overview of Irish history from the Flight of the Earls in 1607 to the beginning of the Great Famine in the 1840s. He will also share stories about the Rebellion of 1841, Cromwell’s Invasion, The Battle of the Boyne, the penal laws, the Rebellion of 1798 and the Catholic Emancipation. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

The History of Willie Nelson

Tuesday, March 19, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Gary Wenstrup will provide a presentation using interviews and performance clips to trace the arc of Nelson’s career from his beginnings in small-town Texas, to his struggles in Nashville, to his shift to Outlaw Country and his now legendary status. Wenstrup teaches music history courses for the Continuing Education Departments of the College of DuPage and Oakton, IL, Community College, and has lectured at over 80 public libraries. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Creative Couples of London

Thursday, March 21, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

This presentation explores the artistic lives of painters and models Elizabeth Siddal and Laura Alma-Tadema and how they reflected the historical events of their times. The event will be led by Martha Chiarchiaro, owner of Seeing History, who has brought history to life through the art of the times for more than 30 years. Chiarchiaro also provides various art history presentations at the Worcester Art Museum, the Worcester Institute for Senior Education (WISE), libraries, senior centers and garden clubs. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Armchair Tour of the Phillips House with Historic New England

Tuesday, March 26, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This presentation will offer attendees the opportunity to experience an armchair tour of the Phillips House, a famous Massachusetts property preserved by Historic New England. When the Phillips family moved in, they brought with them a family collection that spans five generations. Led by Abigail Stewart, North Shore Regional Administrator at Historic New England, the seminar will discuss the Phillips family and their staff during the early decades of the twentieth century and the history of the house. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Wednesday, March 27, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join Nicole McGurin, Programs and Services Director at the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, for a presentation about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Q&A with Jennifer McCord: Romance in Publishing; Thoughts on Where It’s Been

Wednesday, March 27, from 7-8 p.m.

Editor and publisher Jennifer McCord will discuss her 30 years in the romance genre. She’ll explore the question of why the romance genre continues to be judged so harshly even though it is a multi-billion-dollar industry, often supporting bookstores so they can also sell other genres. She will also share stories of her time working with authors such as Jayne Ann Krentz, Sandra Brown, LaVryle Spencer and Nora Roberts. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

This event is held in collaboration with Ashland Public Library.

Wonderful World of Bats

Thursday, March 28, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

This seminar, led by Patti Steinman, Education Coordinator for Mass Audubon’s Connecticut River Valley Sanctuaries, will explore the life history and biology of bats, what’s truth and what’s myth, and the conservation challenges that threaten their population today. Attendees will also learn more about echolocation, bat communication and the social structures of bat colonies. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Aim High – A History of Militarized Space

Friday, March 29, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

In this presentation, David S. Ball, Solar System Ambassador and volunteer educator with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will trace the history of the nation’s military forays into orbit. Ball served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

