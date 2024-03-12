Thomas Crane Public Library Seeks Community Input For Strategic Plan

As part of the Strategic Planning process, the Thomas Crane Public Library is seeking community input on what visitors think about the library and how it can be improved.

Strategic Planning sessions for community input are scheduled for:

Monday, March 18 from 6-7 p.m. – Main Library Listening Session 1

Saturday, March 23 from 1-2 p.m. – Main Library Listening Session

Monday, March 25 from 6-7 p.m. – Adams Shore Listening Session 1

Thursday, March 28 from 3-4 p.m. – Adams Shore Listening Session 2

Tuesday, April 2 from 6 – 7 p.m. – North Quincy Listening Session 1

Wednesday, April 3 from 10-11 a.m. – North Quincy Listening Session 2

Wednesday, April 3 from 6-7 p.m. – Wollaston Listening Session 1

Monday, April 8 from 2-3 p.m. – Wollaston Listening Session 2

Public libraries have always been adaptive organizations, functioning at various times as book repositories, information providers, educational institutions and social advocates.

The Thomas Crane Public Library periodically engages in a wide-ranging community-based planning process that elicits input from city residents and stakeholders and then adapts services to meet current and anticipated community needs.

A Strategic Plan articulates overall service priorities and specific goals and serves as the library’s organizational compass for the next five years, guiding the development of annual action plans and helping to provide exceptional services. Strategic planning makes it possible for the library to make a real difference in the everyday lives of Quincy residents.

The Thomas Crane Public Library will host two public listening sessions at each of the library’s locations to hear residents’ thoughts. Listening sessions are commonly used to hear what’s on people’s minds and engage people in emerging or important topics. Library staff will facilitate these listening sessions with some guiding questions about the library space and services.

The Thomas Crane Public Library thanks the community for their ongoing support.

Thomas Crane Public Library inspires curiosity, sparks imagination, fosters community, and connects people to the online world. To learn more, visit www.thomascranelibrary.org.