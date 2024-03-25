Thomas Crane Public Library Seeks Public Input For Strategic Planning Process

As part of the Strategic Planning process, the Thomas Crane Public Library is seeking community input on what visitors think about the library and how it can be improved.

The Library will host two public listening sessions at each of the library’s locations to hear residents’ thoughts. Listening sessions are commonly used to hear what’s on people’s minds and engage people in emerging or important topics. Library staff will facilitate these listening sessions with some guiding questions about the library space and services.

Public listening sessions are scheduled for:

Public libraries have always been adaptive organizations, functioning at various times as book repositories, information providers, educational institutions and social advocates.

The Thomas Crane Public Library periodically engages in a wide-ranging community-based planning process that elicits input from city residents and stakeholders and then adapts services to meet current and anticipated community needs.

A Strategic Plan articulates overall service priorities and specific goals and serves as the library’s organizational compass for the next five years, guiding the development of annual action plans and helping to provide exceptional services. Strategic planning makes it possible for the library to make a real difference in the everyday lives of Quincy residents.

community survey to further share your thoughts! Print copies of the survey will be available at all Quincy Library locations. Translations of the survey (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Spanish) will be available soon. There is also an online survey available. Any updates will be posted on the Strategic Planning webpage and through social media. The Thomas Crane Public Library thanks the community for their ongoing support.