Thomas D. Curtin, Jr., 87

Thomas D. Curtin, Jr., of Quincy, formerly of East Weymouth.

Family and friends mourn the death of Tom Curtin, 87, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and all-around terrific guy who fought hard, despite his medical challenges, to spend more time with them. He passed away on November 28.

Tom leaves his wife of 62 years, Barbara; his three children, Barbara Graceffa and her husband Philip, Thomas Curtin III and his wife Deborah, and Carole Corthell and her husband Bruce; and grandchildren Samantha and Thomas Curtin and Haley Corthell. A long-time resident of East Weymouth, he was raised in South Boston, son of Thomas and Ruth Curtin. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia.

As a younger man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and many sports including football, handball, softball, and swimming. In later years, he played golf with his son and friends from the Weymouth Elks. He was often in the bleachers as his children and grandchildren played baseball, softball, and soccer.

Always one to volunteer when needed, Tom gladly stepped up to play Santa at the company Christmas parties, to coach Weymouth Little League, and to care for his grandchildren whom he loved “the mostest.” He was an avid reader and craftsman and enjoyed his annual vacations to Cape Cod. As a supply specialist in the United States Army, Tom proudly served his country and was recently recognized in a veterans’ event in Quincy. Tom leaves a lasting legacy of love, hard work and, most of all, good humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Donations in Tom’s name may be made to the Weymouth Senior Center or Weymouth Food Pantry.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Thursday from 9:30-10:45 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street) followed by a service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 PM.

