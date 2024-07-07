Thomas D. Hickey, 74

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Dennis Hickey (of Quincy, MA originally from Jamaica Plain and Dorchester, MA), a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Thomas left us on July 5, 2024, at the age of 74. Thomas was born on August 10, 1949, in Dorchester, MA, to Mary and James Hickey. Thomas served in the U.S. Army with the 173rd Airborne Brigade “Sky Soldiers”. He fought in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. He dedicated 30 years of his life to the Quincy Police Department as a police officer.

Thomas was predeceased in death by his parents Mary and James Hickey and his brothers James and Paul Hickey. He leaves behind his children Cathleen Gordon, Thomas and his wife Melissa Hickey, Matthew Hickey and his partner Jennifer Kozub, and Evan and his wife Jenna Hickey, his beloved grandchildren Jenna, Makayla, Karlie, Everleigh, and Ryan, his siblings John Hickey, Charles Hickey, Mary Rosati, Joan Fitzgerald, Ann Shepard, and Ruth Moran, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

His kindness, courage, and willingness to help others will never be forgotten. We will love you forever, Papa!

Visitation hours will be held on July 12, 2024 from 4-8PM at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St. in Quincy. A Funeral Mass will be held on July 13, 2024 at 10AM at St. John’s Church, 44 School St, Quincy.