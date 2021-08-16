A funeral Mass for Thomas E. Norton Jr. of Hanover was celebrated Aug. 11 in St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, Hanover.

Mr. Norton died peacefully Aug. 5 surrounded by family.

He was born July 28, 1947 in Quincy to Thomas and Anne Norton. He is survived by his daughter Lyndsay Sullivan and her husband Kevin of Hanover. He was predeceased by his wife Gail Darnell. Mr. Norton is also survived by his sister Anne Ledwak and her husband Ken of Quincy. Son in law of Eleanor Darnell of Michigan. Beloved Papa of Maevis and Nora Sullivan. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews and many great friends.

Mr. Norton was a 1965 graduate of North Quincy High School and a proud graduate of Boston College Class of 1969. He then went on to graduate from Suffolk Law School. Through the years he worked at his own practice, Kirby, Trainor & Norton and then went to work at the District Attorney’s Office and as the chief of the Criminal Bureau for the Attorney General’s Office.

Mr. Norton was a big Boston sports fan; his favorite was the Boston College football team. He was a season ticket holder since 1969. He loved the annual trip to Martha’s Vineyard with his family and loved attending any bowl game involving Boston College. Mr. Norton was a proud member of the Boston College Grid Iron Club.

They don’t make them like Tom anymore, but for sure all of us were better because we knew him.

Interment at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Quincy Recreation Department Youth Sports Program, 100 Merrymount Pkwy., Quincy, MA 02169 or to Boston College, Office of University Advancement, Cadigan Alumni Center, 140 Commonwealth Ave, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467.

Funeral arrangements were made by Sullivan Funeral Homes, Hanover.