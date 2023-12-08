Thomas E. Roberts, 83

Thomas Edwin Roberts, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly at his home on Friday, December 1, 2023. He was 83.

Thomas was born in Quincy on May 12, 1940, and was the son of the late Edwin E. and Bertha Louise (Loud) Roberts. They resided in the Adams Shore section of Quincy. He attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School in1958. After high school, Thomas attended Northeastern University graduating with a BS in Accounting in 1963. Thomas enlisted in the United States Army on June 1, 1964. He proudly served his family during the Vietnam War and earned the rank of First Lieutenant. Thomas was honorably discharged on May 31, 1966. Following his time in the service, Thomas continued his education at Northeastern University, where he earned his master’s degree in finance in 1975. Thomas’ career started as a CPA at Coopers and Lybrand until 1968. He then went on to work for the Boston Stock Exchange from 1968 – 1981 and was Senior Vice President and Treasurer. From there he went on to First New England Securities Corporation from June 1981-October 1986. He ended his career in 2015 at Pioneer Investments Inc. at the age of 75. He loved his career and the relationships he built throughout the years.

Tom was an avid lover of sports and the outdoors, particularly golf, hockey, racquetball, and fishing among many others. He was very involved in the Quincy Youth Hockey Association as a coach and refereed well into his seventies. He instilled this love into his children and grandchildren.

Thomas was the beloved husband of Nancy Ann (Driscoll) Roberts of Quincy. He was the devoted father of Nancy J. Medeiros and her husband Paul of Stoughton, Lee A. Page and her husband Barry of Quincy, and the late Thomas L. Roberts, who died in 1997. Thomas was the loving grandfather of Nicole, Tommy, and Barry Page, all of Quincy, and Paul Medeiros of Stoughton. Thomas was the dear brother of Nancy DeBesse and her late husband Edward of Connecticut, Stephen Roberts of Maine, and Jane Brundige of Holbrook. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, December 15, 2023, 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Thomas’ name to: Roberts Family Memorial Scholarship c/o Quincy Youth Hockey Association, 60 Murphy Memorial Dr., Quincy, MA 02169.

