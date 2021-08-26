Thomas F. Brennan, Jr., of Quincy died Aug. 23.

Mr. Brennan loved his family and friends. He would reminisce with his siblings about family vacations on the ocean and Lake Winnipesauke. He enjoyed boating, swimming, had a hidden passion for classic cars, loved animals and enjoyed golfing and watching golf with his father. He lived in Beaver Creek, CO for approximately 10 years and was an avid skier.

Mr. Brennan was a funny man with a quick wit who was kind and always gave the most thoughtful gifts. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Devoted son of Mr. Thomas F. Brennan, Sr. and his wife Judy of Milton and his late mother Mrs. Elizabeth M. (Scales) Brennan. Cherished brother of Leanne Polson and her husband David of Braintree, Lauren Brennan of Marshfield, and Maureen Delano and her husband Ricky of Mansfield. Loving uncle of Ryan and his wife Cait, Michael, Megan, Stephanie, John, Kathleen and her husband Matt, Chris, and Julia. Great uncle of Joey and Bridgette. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Ln., Milton, MA 02186.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.