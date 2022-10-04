Thomas F. Burke, 72

Thomas F. Burke, of North Quincy, died on Oct. 1, 2022 surrounded by his family, he was 72. The beloved husband of 50 years to Denise (Morgan) Burke of North Quincy, who lovingly cared for him as his nurse. Loving father of Michelle Durocher and her husband Marc of Auburn, Tommy Burke of Easton, Michael Burke and his wife Melinda of Easton, Tracey Shea and her husband Joseph of East Bridgewater, Matthew Burke and his wife Shannon of Abington, Joseph Burke of Quincy, Elizabeth “Libby” Burke and her fiancee John Coronella of Middleboro and Patricia Ann Burke and her partner Cory Cunningham of Peabody. Brother of Carole Danckert of Squantum, Donald Burke of West Barnet, VT Kathleen Lescinskas of Quincy, William Burke of Avon, Mary Morris of Weymouth and the late James Burke, Patricia Ann McDermott and Paul Burke. Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren, Marc, Joseph, Jacques, Eve, Kayleigh, Brandon, Connor, Emma, Shane, Liam, Morgan, Dakota, Matthew, Brighid, Joseph, Olivia, Samantha, Skyla and Mason and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Quincy, He was a Graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1968 and received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He was a buyer for Filene’s Basement, D.H.Roberts and Building #19. As a devoted Boston Sports fan, he loved watching the Red Sox and Patriots games. He loved Barbershop Quartet, and singing with his family at many an occasion. A Patriotic man, he especially loved the Fourth of July, his flag bathing suit and the Squantum parade. Tom also enjoyed tending to his garden in the Summertime.

He had a larger than life personality and his smile lit up a room. He loved to laugh and always had a joke or story to tell. He was the proud recipient of the Grossest Uncle Award.

Most of all, Tom’s family was his pride and joy. He adored his many grandchildren. He loved any family gathering, especially holidays, cookouts and swimming in the pool. His favorite place to be was at his home on Ocean Street. “Swinging on the Outhouse door…”

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.