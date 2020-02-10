Thomas F. Cheney, 95

Thomas F. Cheney born on March 11, 1924 in South Boston died on February 6, 2020 in Quincy at age 95. Tom passed away peacefully in his home, with Barbara, his beloved wife of 70 years and his adoring children by his side.

Devoted husband of 70 years to Barbara Cheney (nee Sim) and loving father of Joseph and daughter-in-law Ann of Kissimmee, Florida, Michael of Quincy, Mary and son-in-law Dan O’Neill of Stoughton, Maureen and son-in-law Rob Giffin of Surry, Maine, Kathleen of Quincy, Barbara and son-in-law Scott Brodeur of Northampton, Diane and son-in-law Stephen Bird of Hopkinton and the late Thomas. He was the proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Tom was the loyal brother to the predeceased Stephen Cheney and sister-in-law Louise, Joseph and sister-in-law Evelyn, Daniel and sister-in-law Ann, Leo and Paul and sister-in-law Jean and is survived by his sister, Marie Lawlor of Westwood and sister-in-law Patricia Cheney of Brockton.

Son of the late Stephen Cheney and Ethel Gearin of South Boston, Tom grew up in Dorchester where he attended Dorchester High for Boys. He served proudly as a United States Marine in World War II. After marrying the love of his life, Tom raised his strong and loving family while working in the MBTA for 34 years. He was also a longtime loyal member of the AFL-CIO and a business agent for Local District 38. In the MBTA, Tom rose to head a maintenance department. He went on to serve in a similar role for SEPTA in Philadelphia and then later for the New York Transit Authority in Staten Island, New York.

In retirement, Tom enjoyed traveling with Barbara, and visiting places all around the world. He spent his time volunteering and relishing moments with his grandchildren, extended family and friends.

“Uncle Tom” to his adoring nieces and nephews and “Pa” to just about everybody else, Tom was known for sparking laughter and warmth. If you were having a bad day, he always knew the right things to say and do to lift your spirits and make you feel better. When you had something to celebrate, he would be the first to congratulate your success.

Tom loved helping others and would show up in his pickup truck, always willing to lend a hand, whether to the church, community groups, family members and friends. He was a selfless and tireless giver who often put others’ needs before his own. He was renowned for tackling impromptu yard work, garage and basement cleanings and touch-up paint jobs when visiting his children — even when they weren’t home.

He also appreciated a good party — whether throwing one or attending one. His hearty laugh was distinct and contagious. He entertained so many people over the years with his engaging stories and by leading rollicking group singalongs to popular Irish songs.

Visitation Monday, February 10th from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Avenue, Milton. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 11th at 11:00 am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church at 1015 Sea Street, Quincy.