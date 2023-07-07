Thomas F. Folan, 85, of North Quincy, originally from Rossaveel, County Galway, Ireland died July 4, 2023. The beloved husband of the late Eileen (Cloonan) Folan. Devoted father of Mary F. Rico and her late husband Thomas of Quincy, Eileen Cadogan and her husband Jerry of Medway and Patrick Folan and his wife Jennifer of West Bridgewater. Brother of Una Ui Chualain of Carna, Ireland and the late Michael Folan, Mary Flaherty and Colin Folan. Cherished grandfather of Melissa and Matthew Rico, Thomas Cadogan and his wife Sarah and William Folan. Great grandfather of AJ Rico, Ivy and Wyatt Cadogan. Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Tom immigrated from Ireland in 1957 at the age of 20. The majority of his career was spent at General Dynamics in Quincy followed by Turner Construction. As a proud member of Laborers Local 223, he helped develop the Boston Skyline. He married the love of his life, Eileen in 1960 and together they raised 3 children in Quincy. Eileen and Tom became proud Americans instilling the love and traditions of their cherished homeland to their 3 children. There was rarely an Irish event that Tom and Eileen were not seen on the dance floor. Their home was open to all who landed on their doorstep.

Proud of their Irish roots, they took frequent visits to Ireland, to spend time with their family and friends. Tom had a strong work ethic and instilled that in his children. He kept busy with projects around his home. He enjoyed keeping the grounds trimmed and manicured. He was very proud of his home with the countless upgrades he did with his own two hands. Tom kept fit by walking, bike riding and dancing to his beloved Irish music. He loved to travel. His family and his faith were top on Toms list, he was truly a devout Catholic. Nothing in Tom’s life was more important than spending with his family, they were his top priority. He remained an active participant in his children’s, grandchildren’s and great – grandchildren’s lives.

Tom will be remembered as a true gentleman, a great story teller, a wonderful listener, a fun loving jokester, but most of all, he was a firm foundation for his family. He was a man with integrity, who was noble, charismatic and admired and respected by so many. Tom will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.