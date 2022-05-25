Thomas F. Gibbons, 68

Thomas Francis “The Gibba” Gibbons, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly at his home on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was 68.

Thomas was born in Boston on December 21, 1953 and was the son of the late Thomas Francis and June Marie (Fay) Gibbons. He was raised in Merrymount, attended local schools, and graduated high school with the Class of 1972. Thomas continued his education at Massasoit Community College, completing his general education requirements. After high school and during his college studies, The Gibba went to work for Boston’s Local 88. He was a tunnel worker and laborer. During his tenure with Local 88, Thomas helped construct the Big Dig from 1991-2006. Thomas retired in 2006 after many years of service to the city. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years.

In his spare time, Thomas enjoyed going to the beach, watching the Red Sox, keeping up with politics, he loved music specifically The Beatles and The King Elvis Presley, and admired the late President John F. Kennedy. The Gibba later became a “Friend of Bill W.”, where he embraced a welcoming community of love, faith, and healing. Those who knew The Gibba, would remember him as loving, caring, funny, an animal lover, and having a great sense of humor.

The Gibba was the father of Melissa D. Gibbons of Shrewsbury and Patrick F. Gibbons and his partner Kelsey Daggett of Hanson, and the former husband of Diane (Fuller) Mason of Abington. He was the brother of Susan Walsh of Las Vegas, Nevada, Linda Zichelle of Fitchburg, Michael Gibbons and his wife Jean of Sandwich, and Patrick Gibbons and his wife Linda of Pembroke. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, June 2, 2022, 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Thomas’ name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02108.

