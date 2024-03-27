Thomas F. LeVangie, 79

Thomas Francis LeVangie, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 21, 2024. He was 79.

Thomas was born in Medford on Sept. 9, 1944 and was the son of the late Francis and Margaret (Quill) LeVangie. He was raised in Dedham, attended local schools, and graduated from Dedham High School. Thomas had a vast career in sales and enjoyed the relationships he built throughout the years.

Thomas was the devoted father of Stephanie Richardson and her husband Ralph of Quincy, Marlo Samproni and her partner Jennifer of Braintree, Camie Fulton and her husband Scott of Braintree, and Francette Kelley and her husband Brian of California. He was the loving grandfather of Thomas Richardson of Quincy, Christopher Fulton of Braintree, Joseph Fulton of Braintree, Michael Richardson of Quincy, James Kelley of California, Megan Kelley of California, and Van Samproni of Braintree. Thomas was the dear brother of Ellen O’Connor of Cape Cod, Stephen LeVangie and his wife Patty of Walpole, and Michael LeVangie and his wife Sandy of Hopkinton. He is also survived by close family friend, Daniel Harrington of Norton, and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 10-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Interment in private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas’ name may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Clinical & Translational Research Unit (ACTRU) and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate; please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Thomas.

