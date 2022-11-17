Thomas F. McCormack passed away peacefully on Nov. 1st of Alzheimer’s Disease surrounded by his loving family. Tom truly adored his wife of 54 years, Marianne (Timcoe) McCormack, and his children and grandchildren: Marianne (Mae) and her son Matthew Capobianco of Weymouth, Thomas (T.J.) and his wife Lynn and their sons Connor and Evan of West Boylston and Andrew (Drew) of Weymouth. Tom was a lifelong resident of the Houghs Neck neighborhood in Quincy. Tom was predeceased by his parents James E. and Virginia (Young) McCormack and his in-laws Willard J. and Mary (Harrington) Timcoe, all of Quincy. He is survived by his siblings James of Louisiana, and sisters Ginny Ann Pierson of Pembroke, Maureen McCormack of Norwell, the late Margo Psaros and 8 nieces and nephews.

He was so loved by his Timcoe family, Judith and Tom Morris, Charles (Beau), Eileen (Darrow) of Quincy, Deborah Favorito of Weymouth, Michael and Karyn of Marshfield, the late Bill and Joe of Florida, Thelma Powers and Tom of Quincy and 21 nieces and nephews. He will be so missed by his Grand-pup Bailey of Weymouth. At the age of 23, Tom was the youngest Master Plumber in the state of Massachusetts when he received his license in 1971. He owned S.H. Edwards, Inc., North Quincy for several years. He continued his career at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and leaving there as Director of Design and Construction. He worked for State Street Corporation and several other local hospitals as a Project Manager before retiring from Wentworth Institute as Director of Planning and Construction several years ago.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to Father Bill’s Place-Quincy, The American Red Cross or donate blood to save a life. Tom was an active blood donor during his lifetime.

The McCormack family is indebted and so thankful to the Southwood Nursing Center in Norwell for the extraordinary care and comfort they gave to Tom during the past year.