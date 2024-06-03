Thomas F. McGovern passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 25, 2024.

Thomas grew up in Dorchester, “OFD” and carried the neighborhood’s values with him throughout his life.

He served his country with honor as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Boston Fire Department Local 718 for 34 years before retiring and a member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks.

Beloved husband for 56 years of Janet F. (Hawe). Devoted father of Meredith Lombardi (Mark) of Hanover, Thomas McGovern (Marylou) of Squantum, and Lindsey Higgins (Steven) of Braintree. Loving “Deda” of Jack Lombardi, Thomas McGovern, Mary Kate Higgins, Molly McGovern, Anna Higgins, Matthew Lombardi, and Emma McGovern. He was predeceased by 9 siblings and is survived by Dorene Dugas of Braintree and Teresa McGovern of CT. Son of the late William and Ida McGovern.

His simple pleasures included the thrill of playing the Lottery. Above all, Thomas was a man profoundly devoted to his family and grandchildren, whose well-being and happiness were the very essence of his being.

Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy Monday June 3rd at 10:00 am. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Donations may be made in his memory to Accent Care Hospice, 1 Edgewater Dr., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062.