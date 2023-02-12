Thomas F. Murphy, 69

Thomas F. “Tom” Murphy, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 69.

Tom was born in Boston on May 19, 1953, and was the son of the late Elmer and Eileen (O’Brien) Murphy. He was raised in Boston’s South End, attended local schools, and graduated from Cathedral High School. After graduation, Tom continued his education at the University of Massachusetts Boston, before entering the United States Postal Service. Tom never retired from the Postal Service and had served the community since 1972. He loved his career and the relationships he built throughout the years.

Tom was a devout Christian who was very strong in his faith. He had high morals, values, a strong work ethic, and was an overall great man.

He had the best sense of humor, the biggest smile, and the most infectious laugh.

Tom was an avid reader, history buff, and a lover of classic movies (especially westerns and John Wayne). He loved classical, bluegrass, and country music. But Irish music was his favorite.

He was an extremely proud American, and equally proud of his dual Canadian citizenship and Irish roots.

Tom was very passionate about any and all kinds of food. The ultimate foodie.

He loved and adored both of his daughters more than anything in this world, until his grandson was born and became his biggest pride and joy.

Tom was the devoted father of Melissa F. Murphy of Quincy and Jessica L. Murphy of Weymouth. He was the loving grandfather of Killian J. Murphy of Weymouth. Tom is also survived by his former wife, Lillian H. (Powers) Murphy of Duxbury, his four younger siblings Debra (Wendy) Murphy, Donna Murphy, Steven (Eleanor) Murphy, Sean Murphy, and many loving cousins, extended family members, and friends.

