Thomas G. Casey, 81

Thomas “Tom” George Casey of Quincy, Massachusetts, loving husband, devoted father, and doting “grandpa” died peacefully on May 14, 2021 at Marina Bay Nursing Home. Tom was 81

Left to honor and treasure his legacy are his wife Judith “Judy” of 60 years, and their three children: Marie McKinnon of Quincy, Carla White and husband John of Nashville, TN, and Thomas Casey and wife Colleen of Marshfield. He is also survived by his eight loving grandchildren: Johnny White and wife Tania White, Jessica White and husband Taylor Martin, Melissa McKinnon, Mallory McKinnon, Brianna Casey, and Ryan Casey as well as his great grand dogs (Zoe, Batman, Robin, Max, and Aizen). Although an only child, he acquired many true siblings in his life including his cousins Henry Son and Bobby Son (deceased), Joe Guido (recently deceased), Lillian and Joe DeDominici (deceased), Fran and Tom McKinnon, and Frank and Karen Guido. He is also loved and remembered by numerous nephews and nieces.

Tom was born August 1, 1939 in Boston to George and Irene and grew up first at Old Colony in South Boston and later in Dorchester. He showed great academic aptitude as a child having attended Boston Latin and eventually finished his high school education in Miami, Florida and then Boston English. After high school, Tom embarked on many adventures throughout the United States living by his wits and a touch of luck. In 1959 he joined the Air Force which took him to Texas, Colorado and then to Falmouth, MA. This love for adventure, however, was superseded by his love for his future wife and travel companion, Judy. On October 15, 1961 they were married and embarked on life’s great journey together.

The first leg of the journey was a twenty year career in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country with distinction in Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and in Vietnam (1966-68) where he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. During his time in the Air Force, Tom and his family were stationed in Hyannis, Misowa (Japan), Elgin Air Force Base (Florida), Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Little Rock. He eventually retired in 1979 having achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon his retirement, he relocated to Quincy, Massachusetts to be closer to family. He worked for several years as a Technical Supervisor with Stephens’ Arnold and later Computer Products out of South Boston and Walpole respectively.

A longtime fan of all the Boston sports teams, he shared a special affinity for baseball where he furthered this passion as a member of the South Shore Umpires Association (SSUA) in the eighties and nineties, during which time he was awarded the John Kelly Memorial award in 1984.

Throughout his life, Tom loved spending time with his family and friends which included summers at White Horse Beach in Plymouth and numerous trips to New Hampshire where he would demonstrate equal prowess engaging in a Whist tournament or a game of cribbage.

A member of the Quincy Elks, Tom was always interested in a game of bridge and this love of cards carried through to his extended “card buddies” at the Kennedy Senior Center in Quincy. He looked forward to his regular Friday afternoon games right up until COVID made that impossible.

Food was always something Tom enjoyed, whether it was Mexican food and margaritas at LaPaloma in Quincy (where he was a regular patron for over 35 years) or breakfast at Kristin’s in Braintree (owned by his nephew Rob and wife Kristin).

He and Judy have fond memories of long drives to visit their daughter Carla’s family in Alabama where he would “help” his son-in-law John with whatever home project he was undertaking. Christmases were a special time shared with his son Tom and his family where he was particularly enthusiastic about his daughter-in-law Colleen’s homemade pot roast and cherry pies. As his Quincy neighbor, his daughter Marie and her family were a constant in his life and served as a source of joy in ways that only the daily interactions of life can bring. All his grandchildren can attest that nothing brought a smile to his face, even in his final days, more than a hug from one of his grand kids. They will always cherish what it meant to get a “grandpa hug”.

Tom’s family would like to give special thanks to: The Kennedy Center, a support center for seniors located in Quincy, for providing a place for new friendship to develop; The Norwell VNA, home health care and nursing provider, for their exceptional care and guidance through a difficult time; The YMCA Partnership Program – enabling Tom to continue physical exercise despite physical limitations; and Dana Farber Institute in Weymouth for treating Tom like family through his many bouts with cancer.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 19 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas may be made to South Shore YMCA Partnership Program, 79 Coddington St. Quincy, MA 02169 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.